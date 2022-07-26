Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Stock Performance

CBD stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $2.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 850,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,240. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição ( NYSE:CBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.64). Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 116,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 872.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 9,671 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Brazilian Retail, Grupo Éxito, and Other Businesses segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

