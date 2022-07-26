Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.
Concentrix Stock Performance
NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.20. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Concentrix
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 131.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 116,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after buying an additional 99,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth $13,360,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,548,000 after buying an additional 37,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Concentrix Company Profile
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Concentrix (CNXC)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.