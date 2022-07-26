Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Concentrix Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CNXC opened at $131.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.20. Concentrix has a twelve month low of $121.60 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Concentrix will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

In related news, major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total value of $628,611.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,545,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,760,048. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total value of $628,611.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,545,840 shares in the company, valued at $468,760,048. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.99 per share, for a total transaction of $317,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 559,596 shares of company stock valued at $70,637,729. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 131.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 205,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,181,000 after buying an additional 116,465 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 47.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,380,000 after buying an additional 99,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the first quarter worth $13,360,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,548,000 after buying an additional 37,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

