Conduent (CNDT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.75 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. Conduent’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Conduent alerts:

Conduent Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CNDT opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Conduent has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $7.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conduent

Institutional Trading of Conduent

In other Conduent news, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,413.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,946.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $89,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 14,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,116 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Conduent by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Conduent by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on CNDT. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Conduent to $4.50 in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

About Conduent

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conduent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conduent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.