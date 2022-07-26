CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $63.42

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.42 and last traded at $61.51, with a volume of 12323 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of CONSOL Energy from $46.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.08.

Insider Activity

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($1.98). CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $729,406.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,837 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,513.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph P. Platt, Jr. sold 14,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $729,406.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,513.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sophie Bergeron sold 12,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $588,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,324 shares of company stock worth $1,981,128 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CONSOL Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

