Constellium (CSTM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Constellium to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 100.02%. Constellium’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Constellium to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSTM opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.99. Constellium has a 12-month low of $11.79 and a 12-month high of $21.59.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSTM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellium from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Constellium by 12.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 102,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellium during the first quarter worth approximately $1,714,000. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 92,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 22,118 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 84,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Constellium by 65.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,368 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

