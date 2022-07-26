Contrasting Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO)

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) and Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Vita Coco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crimson Wine Group $68.92 million 2.42 $3.16 million $0.21 35.45 Vita Coco $379.51 million 1.72 $19.01 million N/A N/A

Vita Coco has higher revenue and earnings than Crimson Wine Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crimson Wine Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vita Coco 0 0 7 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for Crimson Wine Group and Vita Coco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Vita Coco has a consensus price target of $15.43, indicating a potential upside of 31.08%. Given Vita Coco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vita Coco is more favorable than Crimson Wine Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.1% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Vita Coco shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Crimson Wine Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 51.5% of Vita Coco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Crimson Wine Group and Vita Coco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crimson Wine Group 6.70% 0.95% 0.81% Vita Coco N/A N/A N/A

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally. It sells its products under the Pine Ridge Vineyards, Archery Summit, Chamisal Vineyards, Seghesio Family Vineyards, Double Canyon, Seven Hills Winery, and Malene Wines brand names. The company exports its products to 30 countries. The company was formerly known as Leucadia Cellars, Ltd. and changed its name to Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. in November 2007. Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Napa, California.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, convenience, e-commerce, and foodservice channels. In addition, the company supplies coconut water and coconut oil categories to retailers. The company was formerly known as All Market Inc. and changed its name to The Vita Coco Company, Inc. in September 2021.The Vita Coco Company, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

