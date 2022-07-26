Contrasting GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA) & Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA)

GreenLight Biosciences (NASDAQ:GRNA – Get Rating) and Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenLight Biosciences N/A -510.69% -17.15% Ayala Pharmaceuticals -1,403.90% -115.40% -98.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for GreenLight Biosciences and Ayala Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenLight Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayala Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,777.39%. Given Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ayala Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than GreenLight Biosciences.

40.7% of GreenLight Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.1% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Ayala Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenLight Biosciences and Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenLight Biosciences N/A N/A -$15.06 million N/A N/A Ayala Pharmaceuticals $3.51 million 3.59 -$40.25 million ($2.75) -0.32

GreenLight Biosciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ayala Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

GreenLight Biosciences has a beta of 3.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ayala Pharmaceuticals beats GreenLight Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GreenLight Biosciences

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings, a biotechnology company, manufactures and sells ribonucleic acid (RNA) products for human health and agriculture applications. Its products for human health include mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; and agricultural RNA products to protect honeybees and crops. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Medford, Massachusetts.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations. It is also involved in developing AL102, a potent, selective, and oral small molecule GSI that is in Phase II/III pivotal study for the treatment of desmoid tumors. Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Limited to develop AL102 for the treatment of multiple myeloma. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

