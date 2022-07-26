Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$3.50

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Cormark from C$4.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price points to a potential upside of 180.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC cut their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.02.

CMMC traded down C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,850. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.24 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$267.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.01.

In other news, Director William Albert Washington bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 460,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,311,920. In other Copper Mountain Mining news, Senior Officer Letitia Wong bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$779,625. Also, Director William Albert Washington purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$99,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,311,920. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,000 shares of company stock worth $144,820.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

