Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 7.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CORZ shares. Cowen started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Chardan Capital started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Core Scientific in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

In related news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 500,000 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.07, for a total value of 1,535,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,393,271 shares in the company, valued at 102,517,341.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock worth $7,303,137. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $71,000.

Shares of CORZ opened at 1.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 2.39. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of 1.40 and a twelve month high of 14.98.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The firm had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

