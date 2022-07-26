CoreCivic (CXW) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect CoreCivic to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. CoreCivic has set its FY22 guidance at $1.45 – $1.60 EPS.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $453.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CoreCivic to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE CXW traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.04. 1,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 620,248. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CoreCivic news, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total value of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,618.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lucibeth Mayberry sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $852,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 229,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,612,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,000 shares of company stock worth $1,247,350 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 178,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 113,653 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 174,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 23,452 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 142,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 103,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,785 shares in the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

