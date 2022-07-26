Costamare (CMRE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Costamare to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.
Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $268.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Costamare Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE CMRE traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,165. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. Costamare has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $18.01.
Several research analysts have weighed in on CMRE shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Costamare in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,737 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costamare by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,904 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costamare in the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Costamare by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,083 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,869 shares during the period. 59.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.
