Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on August 12th

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the retailer on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Costco Wholesale has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $14.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $529.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $476.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $513.54. The firm has a market cap of $234.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,549,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 30,231 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,766 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $610.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

