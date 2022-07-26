Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,583 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $9,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after buying an additional 944,199 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $465,350,000 after acquiring an additional 294,118 shares in the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $645.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ:COST opened at $529.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $476.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $513.54. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.