Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Gap Up to $28.89

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.89, but opened at $29.66. Coterra Energy shares last traded at $29.82, with a volume of 173,574 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CTRA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Trading Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coterra Energy news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Coterra Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,000,797,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

