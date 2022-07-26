Cowen Cuts Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Price Target to $4.50

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen to $4.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Conduent from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.17.

Conduent Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Conduent stock opened at $4.49 on Friday. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The firm has a market cap of $968.06 million, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insider Transactions at Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $967.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $970.75 million. Conduent had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Conduent will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $69,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,946.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Conduent news, EVP Louis Edward Keyes acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $69,750.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 434,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,946.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael E. Krawitz bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $89,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 755,698 shares in the company, valued at $3,370,413.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Conduent by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 47,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Conduent by 5.5% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Conduent by 4.7% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 106,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conduent by 18.9% in the first quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 30,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conduent in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

