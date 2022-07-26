Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.45-7.85 EPS.
Crane Price Performance
Crane stock opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 92.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 22.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Crane
Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Crane (CR)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.