Crane (NYSE:CR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The conglomerate reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $864.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Crane updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $7.45-7.85 EPS.

Crane stock opened at $94.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.50. Crane has a 52 week low of $82.14 and a 52 week high of $114.87.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 92.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 22.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crane during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CR. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Crane Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has four business segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

