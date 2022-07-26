Credit Suisse Group Cuts Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $170.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 40.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.99.

Shares of AMZN opened at $121.14 on Tuesday. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

