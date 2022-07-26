Credit Suisse Group Cuts Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Price Target to C$43.00

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group to C$43.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NVEI. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$83.44.

Nuvei Stock Performance

Nuvei stock opened at C$43.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$52.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$68.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.20. Nuvei has a 12-month low of C$38.38 and a 12-month high of C$180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

About Nuvei

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

