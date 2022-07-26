Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 7,603 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,603 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Barclays upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.60) to GBX 4,400 ($53.01) in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($43.37) to GBX 3,800 ($45.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.54) to GBX 4,000 ($48.19) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,066.67.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

About British American Tobacco

Shares of BTI stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.82. 49,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,076. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.85. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

