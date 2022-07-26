Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.35. 3,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.18. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $112.29 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.867 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

