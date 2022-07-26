Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,013,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $2,080,248,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Stock Performance

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.15. 754,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,413,130. The stock has a market cap of $160.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.