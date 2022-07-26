Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 7,128 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises 0.8% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,502,000. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 9,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 63.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,009. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

