Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $13.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,536 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $13,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 11,550,951 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $66.15.

