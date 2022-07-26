Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $5.42 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $5,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWO traded down $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $218.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,806. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $212.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.82. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

