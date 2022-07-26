Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF by 677.1% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,205. ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF has a 1-year low of $47.36 and a 1-year high of $90.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57.

