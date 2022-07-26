Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 2,687 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,090.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

SKYY stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,635. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $119.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

