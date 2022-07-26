Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 684 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

IWR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.45. 12,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,175,925. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $85.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

