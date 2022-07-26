Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Crescent Point Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $7.34 on Tuesday. Crescent Point Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 336,000.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 33,610 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

