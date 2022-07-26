Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2022

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.