Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 18.35. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$15.21 and a twelve month high of C$19.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.26.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRR.UN shares. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.