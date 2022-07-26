CryptoBlades (SKILL) Price Down 6.4% This Week

CryptoBlades (SKILL) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. CryptoBlades has a total market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $965,515.00 worth of CryptoBlades was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoBlades coin can now be purchased for $1.73 or 0.00008208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CryptoBlades has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoBlades alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000308 BTC.

CryptoBlades Coin Profile

CryptoBlades’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 876,221 coins. CryptoBlades’ official Twitter account is @bladescrypto.

Buying and Selling CryptoBlades

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBlades directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBlades should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoBlades using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBlades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBlades and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.