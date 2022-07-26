CryptoFranc (XCHF) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

CryptoFranc (XCHF) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 25th. CryptoFranc has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and approximately $37,913.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoFranc has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004719 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFranc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,085.52 or 0.99986577 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

CryptoFranc Coin Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 3,100,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official message board is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch.

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFranc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoFranc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFranc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFranc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.