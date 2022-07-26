Crypton Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRP)

Crypton (CRP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. Crypton has a total market cap of $4.14 million and approximately $111,486.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crypton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00002960 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004763 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,960.82 or 0.99995258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00017369 BTC.

About Crypton

Crypton is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 6,668,278 coins. The official website for Crypton is u.is. Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

