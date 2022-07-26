CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Holdings Increased by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CSX by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 356,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25,410 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 95,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CSX by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 942,685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,445,000 after acquiring an additional 181,078 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $38.63. The firm has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

