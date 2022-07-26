CTS (NYSE:CTS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.40-2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $570-600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $578.14 million.

CTS Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CTS stock opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. CTS has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $41.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Get CTS alerts:

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CTS had a negative net margin of 6.32% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CTS will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.53%.

CTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CTS from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of CTS from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CTS from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CTS has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTS

In other CTS news, Director Ye Jane Li sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $145,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,842. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTS in the first quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 65.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,115 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CTS by 223.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 36.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About CTS

(Get Rating)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.