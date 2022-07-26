CUDOS (CUDOS) Trading 13.1% Lower This Week

CUDOS (CUDOS) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, CUDOS has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. CUDOS has a total market capitalization of $23.71 million and $153,748.00 worth of CUDOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUDOS coin can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004745 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,085.52 or 0.99986577 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006704 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003602 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About CUDOS
CUDOS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2021. CUDOS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,843,368,033 coins. CUDOS’s official Twitter account is @CUDOS_.
Buying and Selling CUDOS
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUDOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUDOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUDOS using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for CUDOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUDOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.