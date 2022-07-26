Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,325 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CFR. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, Director Chris Avery bought 5,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $131.55 per share, with a total value of $657,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cullen/Frost Bankers Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CFR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.08.

Shares of CFR opened at $127.21 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.65 and a twelve month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.94.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.02. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 30.15%. The business had revenue of $373.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Further Reading

