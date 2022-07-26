CumRocket Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (CUMMIES)

CumRocket (CUMMIES) traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. CumRocket has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $73,441.00 worth of CumRocket was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CumRocket has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CumRocket coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004778 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001582 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002174 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00016922 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000309 BTC.
CumRocket Coin Profile
CumRocket’s total supply is 1,320,428,309 coins. CumRocket’s official Twitter account is @CumRocketCrypto.
CumRocket Coin Trading
