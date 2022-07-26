Curve DAO Token Price Hits $1.15 on Exchanges (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Curve DAO Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00005443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $594.95 million and $195.22 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004728 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,131.46 or 0.99958651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003617 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00125713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00029742 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004732 BTC.

About Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token (CRYPTO:CRV) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,792,037,986 coins and its circulating supply is 517,074,702 coins. Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curve DAO Token’s official website is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv.

Buying and Selling Curve DAO Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

