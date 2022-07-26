CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
CVD Equipment Stock Performance
CVV opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.37.
CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment
CVD Equipment Company Profile
CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.
Featured Stories
