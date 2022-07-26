CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Stock Performance

CVV opened at $4.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.37. CVD Equipment has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $6.37.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CVD Equipment stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in CVD Equipment Co. ( NASDAQ:CVV Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC owned 0.20% of CVD Equipment as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

CVD Equipment Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells process equipment and solutions that are used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: CVD, SDC, and CVD Materials.

