CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah acquired 51,301 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, with a total value of $100,036.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,036.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new position in CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBAY opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $4.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $265.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.70.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.