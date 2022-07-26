DA Davidson Comments on Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 38.46%. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.60. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.92 and a 52 week high of $45.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,744,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,218 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,993,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,609,000 after acquiring an additional 366,905 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,794,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,789,000 after acquiring an additional 296,913 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 154.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after buying an additional 226,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

