DA Davidson Trims Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Target Price to $12.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson to $12.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Alight to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Get Alight alerts:

Alight Stock Down 0.5 %

ALIT opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alight

(Get Rating)

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.