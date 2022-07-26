DA Davidson Weighs in on Colony Bankcorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Colony Bankcorp in a report released on Monday, July 25th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Colony Bankcorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 172.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth about $2,801,000. Finally, Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the first quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 6th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.59%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

