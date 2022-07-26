Darwin Advisors LLC Buys 78,866 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Darwin Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,866 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $10,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,675,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 142.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 12,415 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.09. 155,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,975,723. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $73.64.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

