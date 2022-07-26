Darwin Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Darwin Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 88,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,123,000 after buying an additional 31,502 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,532,000 after purchasing an additional 53,541 shares during the period. Fort Henry Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fort Henry Capital LLC now owns 146,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 17,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 112,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $97.21. 84,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,095,102. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.19.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.