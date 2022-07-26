Darwin Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Darwin Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,928,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,843.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 237,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 225,392 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,904,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,998,000 after purchasing an additional 177,617 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 224,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 124,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 347,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 90,131 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance

NOBL traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.25. 361,949 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.49 and its 200 day moving average is $91.48. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97.

