Darwin Advisors LLC Has $8.98 Million Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,912 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.5% of Darwin Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Darwin Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 69,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 46,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 48,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTCS traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $66.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

