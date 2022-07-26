Darwin Advisors LLC Purchases 136 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $604.58.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $453.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,540. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.97. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

