Darwin Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Darwin Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $137.79. The stock had a trading volume of 22,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,885. The stock has a market cap of $54.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.23. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $175.72.

Insider Activity

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on Eaton from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

