Darwin Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Darwin Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of HON traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,245,479. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.03 and its 200-day moving average is $188.59. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.43.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

